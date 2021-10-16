AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Health officials in Miami-Dade County have lifted a no swim advisory for Little Maule Lake in Aventura and surrounding areas.

The Florida Department of Health and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources issued the advisory on Tuesday after a ruptured 12-inch pipe released almost 10,000 gallons of wastewater near 1000 Island Blvd.

Friday night, officials said that water quality samples are compliant.

Signs will be removed from the areas that were affected.

