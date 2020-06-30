No swim advisory lifted at Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s now safe to swim again at Surfside Beach, nearly a week after officials issued a health advisory.

Officials on Tuesday lifted the no swimming advisory at the beach along 93rd Street.

They issued the warning last Wednesday after test results showed abnormally high levels of bacteria. Those levels are now once again at acceptable levels.

