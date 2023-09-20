VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department have issued a no swim advisory for Virginia Key.

The affected areas include Norris Cut, Bear Cut, William Powell Bridge and Dog Beach.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, was made out of an abundance of caution after a mechanical failure at a nearby wastewater treatment plant sparked contamination concerns.

Officials warn against water activities in the area until repairs are made and water quality tests are completed.

