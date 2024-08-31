AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials have issued a no swim advisory for Maule Lake in Aventura and surrounding areas until further notice.

Friday’s announcement comes after crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department repaired a four-inch wastewater pipe near 4500 East Island Boulevard that, officials said, a private contractor struck and ruptured.

Officials said the broken pipe sent sewage into the water, so they advise people to refrain from swimming or fishing in the lake.

Officials said they will test the water daily to determine when it is safe again. The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.

