MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a no swim advisory for Dog Beach off the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami.

Officials advise people and their pets to stay on shore due to high levels of bacteria detected in the water.

The advisory, issued Friday, will remain in effect until test samples come back clean.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.