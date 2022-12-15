KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swim advisory is in effect for a beach in South Florida.

The warning is for Crandon Park South where two consecutive water samples that were taken did not meet the quality standards set by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.

High amounts of a dangerous bacteria were found that cold pose a major health risk.

Officials recommend not swimming in this beach until further notice.

