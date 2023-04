Health officials have issued a no swim advisory for a beach near Key Biscayne.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday urged people to stay out of the water at Crandon Park North.

Officials said water samples came back showing levels of bacteria that are higher than average.

Officials will retest and advise once the water is safe for swimming.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.