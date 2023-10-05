MIAMI (WSVN) - A no swim advisory was issued by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.

The warning comes after two consecutive water samples were found to have unsafe levels of a highly toxic fecal bacteria that can pose major health risks to humans.

Beaches under the advisory include Crandon Park North and South, Haulover Beach North and South Pointe Drive Beach.

Officials suggest avoiding water activities in these areas until further notice.

