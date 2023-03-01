MIAMI (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for the Biscayne Bay area after a wastewater pipe broke near Jungle Island.

On Monday, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department repaired a 12-inch pipe located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail in Miami.

Approximately 5,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from the pipe but the staff was able to prevent about 2,200 gallons from entering the water. The remaining 2,800 gallons of wastewater entered Biscayne Bay.

As a result of the pipe rupture, a no-swim advisory has been issued in the surrounding waterways: Joia Beach, Venetian Causeway Park, Watson Island Marina and Yacht Haven Grand Miami Marina. The advisory also informs the public to avoid any water recreational activities in the area.

A press release issued by the county stated, “sampling will be conducted by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources for the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.”

The priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is to provide safe and reliable services to the community. For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.