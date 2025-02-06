MIAMI (WSVN) - There are no serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning in Miami, police say.

The incident happened around 8:30a.m., at in the intersection of Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Police said the crash involves three vehicles. What led to the crash remains unclear.

7Skyforce show that one of the vehicles crashed into the corner of a home, breaking in a fence in the process.

According to police, there are no serious injuries but one person was transported to an area hospital as a per caution.

The crash remains under investigation.

