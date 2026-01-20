MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the South Florida comgresswoman charged with stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds, headed back to court for her arraignment, but no plea was entered.

Tuesday’s morning proceeding had already been delayed once, back, in December, as she worked to secure attorneys. The arraignment has now been rescheduled for Feb. 3.

The Democratic lawmaker and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus are accused of when she worked as a CEO at Trinity Healthcare Services, her family’s healthcare company.

Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, is accused of stealing Federal Emergency Management Agency overpayments that Trinity had received through a federally funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract.

Federal prosecutors said the congresswoman used the money to fund her 2021 campaign.

The case is raising questions since the family’s healthcare company had already reached a settlement with the state of Florida.

Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to Congress in 2022 in the 20th District, representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, in a special election following the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings.

The congresswoman has pleaded not guilty. Back in November, she called her indictment “baseless.”

