No More Tears treats domestic abuse survivors to day at salon in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - No More Tears treated 12 survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking to a hairstyle at a beauty salon in Miami.

The event was held at Salon Ethos located at 3301 NE First Ave., Monday.

Salon Ethos was closed to the public and open only for the survivors, all of whom escaped abusive situations a year or more ago, so that they can receive a new hairstyle with wash and blow dry to symbolize the start of a new life.

“This is very important for the women’s self-esteem and for them to feel better about themselves and for this community and this company and this salon to do this on their day off is phenomenal — and to give back to the society,” said Somy Ali, President of No More Tears. “It’s really amazing.”

“It makes me more beautiful and less stressful,” said one recipient.

Bryan Drelles and Evan Wingate, owners of Salon Ethos, said they were moved to donate their services to women who were most in need.

“We have seven stylists coming in on their day off and volunteering services,” Drelles said.

No More Tears is an all-volunteer, Miami-based nonprofit that rescues abuse victims and empowers survivors to be independent via job-seeking assistance, education and housing services.

“The objective is to build survivors’ self-esteem, celebrate their successes and let them know that people care about them,” Somy Ali, founder of No More Tears, said.

