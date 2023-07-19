MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries have been reported after a police-involved crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and 150th Street in Miami Lakes, Tuesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and MDPD units were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation, which involved a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) cruiser and a white car colliding with each other.

According to officials, there were no reported injuries, and no individuals involved in the crash required hospitalization. Both vehicles sustained minor front-end damage as a result of the collision.

In response to the crash, all southbound lanes of Northwest 57th Avenue were temporarily blocked, and traffic was redirected while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no information available regarding the cause of the crash as the investigation continues.

