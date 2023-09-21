OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were on the scene after a call of a potential fire at an Amazon warehouse in Opa-locka.

The incident occurred at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at 14000 NW 37th Ave. where multiple fire units were dispatched.

When firefighters arrived they discovered smoke emanating from a piece of mechanical equipment within the warehouse.

Quick and efficient action by the fire crews led to the situation being swiftly brought under control.

All occupants of the building were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the smoke.

