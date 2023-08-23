OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to an abandoned airport following a report of a plane down in the Opa-locka area.

Around 9:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) dispatched an Air Rescue South unit to the area of Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 137th Avenue where they had a helicopter land on an old runway that was once part of Opa-locka West Airport.

Sources said the plane, which had a male and female passenger aboard, belonged to the Wayman Aviation which is based out of North Perry Airport, located in Pembroke Pines.

The aircraft company had pilots flying in the area for flight training before they came across flight issues. The plane landed safely and several emergency responders checked out the passengers as a precaution, but they both walked away with no injuries.

Live video footage showed the aircraft just feet away from a tree as it stopped on a patch of land on the old airport’s property.

Representatives from Wayman Aviation were also on the scene as they determined what procedures to undergo in order to move the aircraft.

Opa-locka West Airport has been decommissioned and was once used as a drag strip for people to race their cars.

It is unclear what caused the plane to land in the area. Details are limited, but officials have been reached for more information on the incident.

