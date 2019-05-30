No injuries reported after officer-involved crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after an officer was involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It all happened in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street, at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said a white unmarked cruiser with its emergency lights on collided with a pickup truck at an intersection.

7News cameras captured the vehicles being towed away from the scene.

The intersection was shut down for some time but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.