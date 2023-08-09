NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after an incident involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus sparked a response from local authorities in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., Miami-Dade police units responded to the scene of Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue after a light pole fell onto a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

While the bus was occupied at the time of the incident, reports confirmed that there were no injuries sustained by passengers or the driver.

The exact circumstances leading to the light pole’s collapse are currently under investigation by authorities. It is yet to be determined whether adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, or other factors contributed to the incident.

