BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews gained the upper hand in a house fire in Biscayne Park.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit responded to the home on Northeast 113th Street and Ninth Court around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured fire crews and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene, along with firefighter gear on the ground.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt by the flames.

The flames were quickly extinguished.

The homeowner said that the fire began in the electrical panel and burnt half the house.

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