MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a house fire after reports of a person inside the building, but according to the resident, he and his wife were not home when the fire started and confirmed the house was not occupied.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters arrived at the area of Northwest 64 Street and Eighth Avenue where they rushed into the smoke-filled structure. According to fire rescue reports, the entire house was packed with storage boxes from floor to ceiling.

The combustible items found inside the home contributed to the blaze, which extended into the attic.

No injuries were reported and the couple did not require the help of the Red Cross.

Fire crews contained the flames to the house and no adjacent homes were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

