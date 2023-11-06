NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire ignited at an apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

The blaze started at the Hibiscus Pointe complex located near 79th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which were concentrated on a second-floor balcony.

The timely intervention by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team ensured that the situation was contained without any reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, as investigators work to ascertain the origin of the blaze.

