MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a garage fire in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area of 58 Southwest 17th Road just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

At the scene, crews said they saw flames and heavy smoke spewing from a two-story detached garage with living quarters upstairs.

Crews worked quickly to evacuate the living quarters and used a hose-line to douse the flames.

It appears vehicle spilling fuel in the garage ignited the fire.

Due to the fuel spill, the hazardous materials teams arrived on scene to help contain the danger and conduct a foam operation.

All surrounding exposures were protected and no injuries were reported.

