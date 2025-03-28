NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a Northwest Miami-Dade home was engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out Thursday near 29th Avenue and 29th Street.

Smoke covered the side and back of the house.

Firefighters climbed on the roof to attack the flames, quickly getting things under control.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

