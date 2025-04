MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire at the Carnicero Steakhouse located along West Flagler at Southwest 38th Avenue.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Nobody was hurt.

