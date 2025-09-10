NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported in a traffic incident involving a school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a driver failed to yield to the stop signal the bus was displaying.

The incident happened around 7a.m., Wednesday in the 3500 block of Northwest 98th Street, where a school bus was stop with the stop signs extended and engaged when a vehicle struck the stop sign and fled in an unknown direction.

There was no reported injured and no damage done to the bus.

At this time, officials do not have a vehicle description.

The incident remains under investigation.

