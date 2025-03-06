WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries reported after a car plunged into a canal in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

The incident happened southbound of the Turnpike exiting at Tamiami Trail, Southwest 8th Street.

It’s unclear what caused the car to go off road and plunge into the canal but fire rescue said all vehicle occupants were out of the car when they arrived.

The vehicle was seen floating in the murky waters with the sunroof open.

One man was seen standing on the side of the road with a towel on his shoulders and phone in hand as he spoke with someone on the phone.

7News have reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

