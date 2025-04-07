NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car erupted in flames on Interstate-95 in Northeast Miami-Dade, causing traffic delays during rush hour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway responded to the car fire on the southbound lanes of I-95 near 135th Street.

Crews threw foam at the car to extinguish the flames.

The fire has blocked multiple lanes of traffic. Only the express lane is open.

Officials said the driver got out of the car safely so there was no injuries reported.

