MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boaters were rescued after their vessel started sinking and capsized about a half mile east of Fisher Island.

It happened on Wednesday, amid the two-day lobster mini-season, the pair were diving when they began to sink. Nearby boaters came to the rescue and the sinking passengers were taken to a nearby dock, Miami-Dade police say.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the boat overturned with its dive flag visible and a Miami-Dade Police boat on scene.

How the vessel capsized is unclear.

