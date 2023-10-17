NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a medical van overturned in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

The ambulance ended up on its side after a collision with another vehicle along 76th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

The accident occurred just after 3:45 p.m., prompting the immediate response of Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units.

Fortunately, there were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene before being released.

The incident was reported as a medical call, involving an overturned ambulance following a collision with another vehicle.

