NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potentially disastrous situation was averted Tuesday morning when a fire broke out at a duplex.

The blaze broke out in a home along Northwest 84th Street and 5th Court. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and prevented any injuries.

Thanks to the rapid and efficient actions of the firefighters, the situation was promptly contained, and no one was harmed in the incident.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Fire investigators are investigating to determine the origin and the factors contributing to the incident.

