MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at Miami International Airport after a report of two grenades found in a piece of luggage led officers to evacuate a cargo building.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the cargo warehouse area at around 5:20 p.m., Saturday, in reference to two possible grenades found.

MIA employees said they saw the grenades through an X-ray machine. However, police said these objects are not explosives.

Workers were evacuated and waited across the street while the bombs squad investigated.

Officers temporarily shut down Northwest 22nd Street near the cargo warehouse.

7News has learned the luggage belongs to someone traveling on Air France.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.