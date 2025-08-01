MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Toxicology tests for the operators of a tugboat, barge and sailboat involved in a fatal Biscayne Bay crash came back negative, ruling out alcohol or drugs as factors in Monday’s tragedy, officials said.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office confirmed that 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich of Argentina and 13-year-old Erin Ko, a Chilean national, died of accidental drowning after their small sailboat collided with a barge near Hibiscus Island.

Both girls were taking part in a youth sailing lesson through the Miami Yacht Club.

Ko, who had recently moved to the United States, was remembered by her former school community in Santiago, Chile, as “well-rounded, approachable, empathetic,” and active in sports and the arts. Her family issued a statement saying their lives had been “forever changed” and extending condolences to others impacted by the accident.

Yankelevich, the youngest daughter of a family prominent in Argentina’s entertainment industry, was previously identified by relatives.

Two other children were injured in the collision. Seven-year-old Calena Gruber has been released from the hospital after receiving stitches, while 11-year-old Arielle, identified by her synagogue in Bal Harbour, remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl on board were not taken to the hospital.

All of the children were wearing life jackets, officials said.

“This is an unimaginable loss. Our hearts are with the families of the victims, and we stand united in our grief and resolve,” Coast Guard Capt. Frank Florio said.

The Miami Yacht Club has suspended its youth sailing program and is providing mental health resources as the Coast Guard continues its investigation, which could take several months.

Authorities are asking anyone with photos or videos of the crash to contact MiamiIO@uscg.mil.

