MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has not made a decision yet on whether Derek Rosa, the 13-year-old boy accused of killing his own mother in Hialeah, will move back to a juvenile-only facility or stay in his juvenile wing within the adult facility.

In court on Friday, testimony was heard from instructors who are teaching Rosa different school subjects, as prosecutors argue that the teen is receiving the appropriate care that is required by law.

“So in addition to the mental health counselors, the doctors, the inmates, and the teachers, you are just an additional person who checks on the juvenile inmates to make sure everything is going as smoothly as it can while they are in custody?’ said the prosecutor to a witness.

“Yes” the witness replied.

The judge kept questioning some of the witnesses for the defense and the relevance of the information as it pertains to Rosa.

One of them was a psychiatrist who took the stand as he looked over Rosa’s mental health.

“The problem the state has is, one, if we believe these records, nobody ever diagnosed this young man with autism ever before, except someone in the jail thought, ‘Oh, gee, I think he has autism,’ but I don’t think you’ve done the testing for that, have you, doctor?” the judge said.

“No, I have not, sir,” the witness replied.

“So you’re relying upon a passage by somebody in the jail that thinks he has autism, but no records at any time within his 13 years where he’s been diagnosed with autism?” said the judge.

Rosa is currently being held at Metro West Detention Center, an adult facility that recently opened a juvenile wing in October.

Rosa’s lawyers want to move him back to a juvenile-only facility but prosecutors hope the judge rules against them and keeps him where he currently is.

Investigators said Rosa’s mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, had 46 stab wounds, and after the murder, the teen sent a picture to a friend appearing to show blood on his hand.

Court remained in session as of 5 p.m. There is no word as to the judge will make a decision on Friday.

