MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has not yet reached a decision as to whether Derek Rosa, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his mother, will remain at an adult jail facility or will be transferred to a juvenile detention center pending his trial.

Rosa currently remains at Metro West Detention, an adult facility that opened a juvenile wing in October. He is one of 34 young inmates at the facility and is the youngest.

The other 33 inmates are between 16 and 17 years old.

During the hearing on Friday, Rosa’s attorneys made their case to have the teenager moved to a juvenile-only facility. His attorneys spend most of the afternoon asking questions about every aspect of his life while he was behind bars at the Metro West.

On Tuesday, one of his attorney’s talked about their request to have Rosa moved out of the jail.

“We don’t believe that Metro West has the capabilities to house Derek right now,” said Dayliset Rielo, a defense attorney. “Metro West is housing juveniles as about the 26th of October, which happens to be the day that Derek was transferred. We do not believe they are equipped right now to do that for him and we think they are doing him a disservice.”

According to police, Rosa stabbed his mother to death inside Apt. 201 on Oct. 12, at around 11:30 p.m., then called 911.

Police released the 911 call he made admitting to the crime.

Rosa’s family was also present during the court hearing.

It remains unclear when the judge will reach the decision concerning where Rosa will remain. If the defense has no more evidence to present, a ruling is expected on Tuesday. If more evidence is presented, a decision is expected on Thursday.

Rosa’s murder trial is expected to begin in February or March.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.