MIAMI (WSVN) - No criminal charges will be filed against a Miami Police Officer who was involved in a police-involved shooting.

The police-involved shooting took place in March of last year, when Officer Kassandra Mercado shot Donald Armstrong as he was experiencing a mental health episode.

The Miami-Dade Attorney’s Office has concluded that Officer Mercado was justified in shooting the subject because, according to investigators, he was wielding a sharp object during the confrontation, refusing to relinquish the weapon even after being tased twice.

Armstrong has since recovered after being shot six times.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.