SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chess instructor accused of sex crimes appeared before a judge again.

Christopher Stormont appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, facing another lewd and lascivious molestation charge, after another victim has come forward.

Stormont was denied bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Officials say the victim is seven years old.

Stormont who spent years as a chess teacher in Southwest Miami-Dade was arrested last month, accused of inappropriately touching a six year-old.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are urging anyone else who may have been abused by Stormont to step forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

