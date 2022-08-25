NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars.

It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas.

He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Both officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One was treated and released.

The other remains in the hospital in stable condition.

