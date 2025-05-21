HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond for a teacher accused of engaging in inappropriate relations with a student.

Misael Gonzalez, a teacher associated with Miami-Dade Public Schools for over 20 years, was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knights Correctional Center on Tuesday.

“Four counts of lascivious battery by the 30 figure, five counts in engaging in sex acts with a familial or custodial child,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The investigation began on April 15th, when it was reported to law enforcement that Gonzalez was potentially involved in a sexual relationship with a former student.

According to the arrest report, students were allegedly gossiping about a romantic relationship between a current student at the school and a teacher. The conversation, overheard by school resource officers, was then reported to law enforcement while they were investigating the initial report.

Although Gonzalez’s attorney argued there was no physical evidence, prosecutors argued all potential incriminating texts or photos were deleted purposefully.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department then interviewed the victim, where it was revealed that the teacher in question was Gonzalez, who at the time was her 10th-grade English teacher. She stated the relationship began during conversations about issues regarding the victim’s father.

It would not take long before the relationship grew to a more sexual nature, with Gonzalez allegedly touching the victim inappropriately on several occasions. The victim went on to describe the nature of the relationship with officers, stating that they loved one another.

According to the victim, Gonzalez engaged in inappropriate acts with her several times on and off school grounds, including her place of employment, a park, and at one time at the beach, where the two checked into a hotel room together.

They also often took pictures with one another, where the subject would ask her to delete them.

The encounters allegedly date back to September of 2024, when the victim was 15 years old, and continued until at least February of this year.

Students who spoke to 7News said they were shocked by the allegations.

“I personally find it disgusting,” said one student. “Mr. Gonzalez treated me and my friends pretty well, so I never expected him to be like that; you never know a person until they show their true colors.”

In a statement, the school district, who say they are in the process of firing Gonzalez, wrote:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade schools immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest.”

Gonzalez appeared before a judge in bond court for the first time on Wednesday morning, where the judge ruled that there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

He is expected back in court for another hearing tomorrow at around 9:00 a.m.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery, among others.

