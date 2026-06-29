NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for missing 31-year-old, Keisha Nicole Jones.

Keisha was last seen on June 26 around 6:00 a.m. at Deans Gold located at 2355 NE 163 ST North Miami Beach.

According to officials, she left the establishment in a rideshare and possibly went to Scarlett’s Cabaret located at 2920 SW 30th Ave in Hallandale Beach.

She does not suffer from any mental illness or medical illness and her clothing at the time is unknown.

Keisha is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds, with tattoos on her right neck, right bicep, right hand and flowers on the right side of her back.

The FBI has since taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NMPD or Detective Dostaly at 305-949-5500

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