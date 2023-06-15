NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Commissioner Jay Chernoff urged for an appeal hearing after Judge Peter Lopez reinstated Commissioner Michael Joseph following his removal earlier this year for boycotting meetings prior to the former mayor’s arrest and subsequent suspension from office.

On Tuesday Judge Lopez ruled that the commissioner had not violated the city charter by participating in the boycott and stated that the city lacked the authority to remove its own members.

Chernoff’s appeal hearing aims to challenge the ruling and assess the consequences of Joseph’s reinstatement.

The appeal hearing, if granted, will provide an opportunity for Chernoff and his supporters to present their case before the appropriate judicial authorities.

