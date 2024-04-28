MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami high school held a special night to remember this weekend.

Students from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami took part in the Night Under the Stars Prom, Saturday evening, for teens and young adults with special needs.

The school hosted the special night along with a group of 100 volunteers from Saint Brendan High School, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

John-Barry Bertematti, one of the volunteers, said this event is all about inclusivity.

“We’re trying to make an effect in the special needs community, which is way too often overlooked,” he said, “so the main goal here is to be inclusive in the special needs community, and it will give them a chance to be able to experience what it’s like and to have a prom.”

Students were not shy about taking to the dance floor.

Parents were thankful for the inclusion that this event provided, allowing their teens and young adults to be able to have this momentous occasion.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.