MIAMI (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s hospital has kicked off its Halloween festivities.

Their NICU babies were seen dressed up in some very cute costumes.

In one photo a baby was seen wearing a firefighter costume.

The father of the baby in the firefighter costume is a firefighter in Coral Gables.

The hand-crocheted the costume was made by mom, and dad made the mini axe.

The looks brought big smiles to families and caregivers this year.

