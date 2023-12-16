SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Tiny patients and their families were filled with holiday cheer at a South Florida hospital.

Newborn babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital got to take their first pictures with Santa Claus, Friday.

The little ones were dressed for the occasion, donning their holiday costumes.

Their proud families were treated to stocking stuffers and other festive surprises to celebrate their first Christmas together.

