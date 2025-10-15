SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital continued their annual tradition of taking kids on a shopping trip for their perfect Halloween costumes.

The annual “Spirit of Children” event took place inside the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Patients and their siblings got to pick out their favorite costumes for the spooky holiday.

The event is part of an effort to bright the days of the children that are there receiving medical care.

Kids and their families also got to enjoy several fun activities and take pictures with some of their favorite Halloween characters.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.