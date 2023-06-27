SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida’s leading resource for autism support, the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern Center for Autism and Related Disabilities recognized Nicklaus Children’s Hospital as its newest “Autism Friendly Partner.”

The event included a visit to the hospital’s neuro-diverse sensory room. Nicklaus said it’s proud to have a suitable environment for all of its young patients.

“Our team has been working very hard to look at where we can incorporate strategies to support these patients and their families, to really reduce the stress for these families and to make sure that we’re optimizing care,” said Shannon Odell with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

The new partnership is part of an initiative to create more inclusive places for families with children on the autism spectrum.

