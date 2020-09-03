Nicklaus Children’s Hospital partners with Ashley HomeStore to donate 50 beds for patients’ families

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital has teamed up with a furniture store chain to help dozens of families in need of a good night’s sleep, as they try to stay strong for a sick loved one.

Thursday was an exciting day for 4-year-old Natalie Butros, after she found out she was going to be on TV, and she got a new bed delivered to her Miami home.

Now all she needs is for her big brother, 6-year-old Jorge, to be here to see his new bed, too.

Jorge was diagnosed with leukemia in April and is at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital with his mother by his side.

Natalie just donated bone marrow to her brother a few weeks ago.

Speaking in Spanish, the children’s grandmother, Barbara Dopacio, said she is thankful, and receiving a gift like this is a big help for them.

The beds are courtesy of Ashley HomeStore, which partnered up with the hospital as part of their Hope to Dream to donate 50 beds.

“It means a lot to be able to give back to the community,” said Ashley HomeStore spokesperson Shelby Mann.

Twenty-five of the beds, along with mattresses, comforters and sheets, are for the Devonshire Apartments, where families who travel from out of town or state can stay when their children come to the hospital for treatment.

“The average stay is between five and 10 days on average, but some families have to stay up to three to four months as they receive treatment at the hospital,” said Matthew Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The other 25 beds are for families like Natalie’s and Jorge’s, who have been identified by hospital social workers.

“Seeing generous partners in the community donate is just wonderful. It is the best part of my day,” said Love.

The other pre-selected families will be receiving their special deliveries over the next few days.

