Nicklaus Children’s Hospital hosts Miles for Miracles Torch Run in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital held their annual Miles for Miracles Torch Run in Coconut Grove.

7Sports’ Mike DiPasquale hosted the fundraiser at the Ritz-Carlton along Southwest 27th Avenue, Saturday morning.

This year’s Miracle Child is 11-year-old Shawn Moriarty from Weston. He has undergone four heart surgeries since he was born. His first procedure took place when he was just 1 week old.

The local business community comes together at the event to raise awareness for this event that helps so many children.

“There’s emotions, there’s that eagerness to want to do the right thing and be here to help them, “and just to see how these children go through everything,” said Anna MacDiarmid, chair of the Business Council of South Florida. “It’s just amazing to see, because it is certainly a difficult thing to go through, and they just have so much energy and so much pride.”

The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is one of the top hospitals in the country providing pediatric care for life-threatening conditions.

Family members who cannot afford the medical costs do not pay.

