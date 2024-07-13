SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida prepares for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, a group of special children had some Olympic-sized fun in Southwest Miami-Dade.

These young campers enjoyed their own Olympic experience and learning valuable skills.

Pediatric diabetes patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital spent Friday morning as competitive athletes for the Camp Roaring Sun at A.D. Barnes Park.

The camp focuses on providing skills and therapeutic activities to help children manage the challenges they face with Type 1 diabetes.

“We do different educational activities every single day, we have nutrition activities to teach them carb count, as well as learning about hyperglycemia, and just eating healthy snacks,” said Jacquelyn Verme, a pediatric nurse practitioner and volunteer. “Also, we have nurses here with us every single day that can help them do their own injections.”

The camp is exclusively for kids ages 6 to 11 and dates back to 1989.

Jacob said his favorite part is all the fun he’s having while learning to manage his condition.

“We do sometimes play board games and learn about us. That’s what we do,” he said. “It helps me learn about it. It helps me get new information about it.”

Among the fun exercises, one teaches children how to handle diabetic injections with care and accuracy.

Nurses and medical staffers serve as volunteer counselors. They said they’re delighted to offer these patients a unique educational opportunity in a laid-back environment.

“So the purpose of the camp is really just to give children opportunity to be normal children, meet other kids that are just like them.” said Verme. “A lot of times, these children are in schools where there the only one with Type 1 diabetes, so this allows them to see other kids like them. They can meet other kids just like them and learn about their diabetes at the same time.”

After the activities, organizers hosted a medal ceremony. Each participant received a medal to celebrate their accomplishments and how far they’ve come.

