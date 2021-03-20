Nicklaus Children’s Hospital gifts new car to tech support employee

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital rewarded one of its employees for his dedication and hard work.

The hospital, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, celebrated its Founder’s Day by gifting Marcos Borque with a brand-new car, Saturday morning.

The 2021 Honda Civic was provided by Morgado Automotive Group.

“Today we get to honor a healthcare hero for serving Nicklaus Children’s and our community,” said Kara Marante, the hospital’s vice president.

“I’m still in disbelief. Probably until I drive away, then I’ll be like, ‘All right, this is real,'” said Borque.

Borque, who works in technical support, helps ensure patient care areas have the medical equipment needed for diagnosis and treatment of patients.

The father of two daughters works two jobs to provide for his family.

