SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients 5 years old and up.

Officials with the hospital, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, made the announcement on Thursday.

Pfizer doses will be given on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the main campus.

No appointments are needed.

For available times, click here.

