WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Florida International University have officially launched an academic partnership that will expand pediatric training opportunities for students.

Furthermore, the collaboration that will enhance patient care and strengthen research in South Florida and beyond. Their objective is to improve child health outcomes through education, innovation, and clinical excellence.

“I feel like pediatrics, there is no better way to do it where you are helping some of the most vulnerable populations and that’s what pediatrics is all about to me,” said a student.

“I think today’s announcement is truly transformational for our community, to have institutions like FIU and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital partner together in the future of healthcare for our patients, it’s really going to benefit our community,” said FIU Interim President Jeanette M. Nuñez

The collaboration between the FIU College of Medicine and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital will help address the anticipated nationwide pediatric shortage of nearly 13,00 doctors by 2037.

